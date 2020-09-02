Guest Editorial: Portland killing underscores complexity of protests

Some protests were accompanied by destruction of property, which cannot be countenanced — but which properly takes a lower priority than protecting human life. Elected leaders and, if we are honest with ourselves, some police officers sympathized with and even shared in the outrage over Floyd’s killing and over needlessly dangerous and violent police tactics. Protests that in other times might have been shut down earlier because of accompanying destruction were allowed to continue, perhaps in solidarity and perhaps in recognition that the outrage could not be contained.

Some tactics seemed foolhardy, at the time or in retrospect. The six-block Seattle area variously known as the CHAZ or the CHOP, depending on whether the area in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was the “autonomous zone” or the “organized protest,” was at one point described by the city’s mayor as a block party. Protests were directed at police, who left their station in order to de-escalate the tension. Some protesters intended the zone to exemplify the benefits of a self-governing world without police, and for a short while it was, until it wasn’t. Two teenagers in the zone were shot, one fatally, and the police returned.

Portland’s protests were needlessly exacerbated by the presence of federal agents, who made arrests well away from the courthouse they supposedly were protecting from destructive demonstrators.