Guest editorial: Our gun scourge once again claims victims in Colorado

We've gotten to the point where we have a code phrase for the obligatory but meaningless public reactions of political leaders: "thoughts and prayers," the "gesundheit" for this common affliction — gun death — a violence so routine we even have linguistic rituals for it.

Such mass killing incidents are a minor part of our quotidian encounters with gun violence. Yet, Boulder's atrocity was the second in a week, following hard on the heels the murder spree at Atlanta-area spas in which six of eight victims were Asian women. And it reminded us of Colorado's grim history of mass killings, including the 2009 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 massacre of moviegoers in Aurora, both also in the Denver area.

More common are mass shootings in which at least four people are wounded — 11 of those have occurred around the country in the past week, killing 27 and wounding 39 others, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Then there are the run-of-the-mill acts of gun violence that happen multiple times per hour. As of Tuesday morning, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 4,123 people shot dead in the U.S. since the start of the year. That doesn't include the 5,412 people who shot themselves to death.

So by the 82nd day of the calendar year, at least 9,535 people have died by gunfire here in the U.S.