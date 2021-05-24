Guest Editorial: One year after Floyd's murder: a reckoning?

Many police leaders and criminal prosecutors — officials who are generally quick to condemn atrocities by civilians yet insistent on reserving judgment when the assailant is a law enforcement officer — were shocked and quick to label Chauvin’s killing “murder.” Meanwhile, those of us in the sometimes excessively cautious news media described the same killing in self-consciously awkward and noncommittal terms, writing for example that Floyd “died under the knee” of a police officer. Only after the jury said it was murder, nearly a year later, did the news consistently affirm the grisly reality we had all seen.

Reporters, editors and commentators also searched for a term to sum up the protests, the violence, the recriminations, the racial inequities, the questioning of police powers, the wider-than-ever use of words such as “structural” and “institutional” racism. We called it “a national conversation” about race, and indeed there were conversations of a depth and breadth and intensity not heard here in quite some time, but we’ve been having that conversation in one form or another through the entire life of our nation, and it was renewed in this generation even before the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 and Eric Garner and Michael Brown in 2014. This time seemed different, perhaps because everything in 2020 was different. In headlines, news stories, columns and editorials we called it a “reckoning,” and used the word so often with insufficient examination that it became a cliche.