Guest Editorial: Olympics protest ban reveals the Games' political hypocrisy

The IOC's announcement last week that athletes participating in the Tokyo Games will face punishment for any political protests or demonstrations would be laughable if the Olympics weren't one of the world's premier sporting events.

The Olympics have long been synonymous with political hypocrisy. The International Olympic Committee likes to claim that the Games stand for international brotherhood and global harmony. Talk about a big lie.

The IOC consistently promotes national jingoism at the Games, going as far as playing the national anthem of gold medal winners while spectators and the silver and bronze medalists stand and watch.

The IOC is the organization that refused to move the 1936 Games from Berlin, despite Adolf Hitler's despicable desire to showcase Germany's "master race." And the IOC is the organization that rationalized giving the 2008 Games to Beijing because it "will do a lot for the improvement of human rights and social relations in China."