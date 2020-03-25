Guest Editorial: Olympics decision shows virus isn't leaving quickly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Athletes like Baltimore-area native Olivia Gruver, a champion pole-vaulter, are likely disappointed. World-class skills can be a perishable commodity. But they, perhaps better than most, understand the limits of the human body and the risks conducting the games would have presented to everyone involved including their families. Meanwhile, Japan is looking at a major economic blow. The Olympics had been expected to bring more than 600,000 visitors to the island nation, and preparations already cost it more than $12 billion.

President Donald Trump is already given to comparing the battle against COVID-19 as a military conflict positioning himself as a wartime president. In a sense, the delay of the Olympics supports that narrative.

But the Olympics will rise again, just as the U.S. and other nations will emerge from these days and weeks of quarantine. People will get back to work. Schools will eventually reopen. The economy will bounce back.

But there’s a lesson in sports about health and injury. Athletes who have serious injury and try to get back in the game prematurely often cause a far worse outcome, turning a sprained knee, for example, into a candidate for surgery. Patience is as much a part of competition as motivation. Coaches often call this “playing smart.” Sometimes, you accept short-term setbacks in order to achieve long-term gain.