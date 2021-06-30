Guest Editorial: NCAA exploitation may finally be ending

If the relaxed rules go into effect, college athletes would no longer have to honor a virtual vow of poverty. No longer would they have to take all of the physical risks involved with meeting the demands of college athletics, knowing that an injury could bring a sudden end to their career prospects, and not earning a dime in the process while everyone else around them pockets boatloads of money.

The athletes would technically remain amateurs because they wouldn’t receive direct payment for their performance on the field. But they would be able to sign deals for personal logos and clothing lines, just like the pros do. They could produce and sell posters and videos, and potentially do endorsement deals.

NCAA officials aren’t doing this out of the kindness of their hearts. They have resisted calls for years to relax the rules.

But on June 22, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling overturning the NCAA’s long-standing prohibition against colleges furnishing student-athletes with anything more than a basic scholarship in exchange for what they do.

"Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing to not pay their workers a fair market rate on their theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a concurring opinion.

The ability of college athletes to market themselves and their personal brands offers at least a chance that they can share in the largesse that, until now, was the exclusive domain of an industry designed more to exploit them than help them.

