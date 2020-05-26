Guest Editorial: Many are at 'high risk' for COVID-19 complications

Even if the high-risk population were a small portion, it would be unethical to act as though their lives and their contributions to our society didn’t matter all that much. But they are not a small corner of America. Adding the factors that were left out in the two studies, there could well be more adults with risk factors than those without.

Those who pooh-pooh the novel coronavirus’ effect on American health have often portrayed at-risk people as being at death’s door even without the pandemic — the implication being that the disease won’t shorten their lives by much. Yet two preliminary studies have estimated that those who have died of COVID-19 could have expected, on average, a decade more of life had they not been infected.

The virus has held up a mirror to the state of American health, and the reflection is unflattering. Our rates of obesity and related health problems, such as diabetes and cardiovascular illness, are far too high. Conversely, this nation has done far better than many others at reducing cigarette smoking, though that is still the leading cause of preventable death in this country. If we applied that kind of energy to reducing obesity rates — Switzerland’s rate is well less than half of ours — this would be a far healthier nation generally and one with a lower COVID-19 death rate.

Right now, if people want to think of the high-risk coronavirus population as just senior citizens and people with underlying conditions, they should consider this: That “just” population is somewhere around half of adult America and quite possibly more. They’re not a tiny fraction of America. They are America, as much as anyone else.