Guest Editorial: Let's learn more about Amy Coney Barrett

That being the case, and based on what we know so far, Barrett, 48, appears to be an excellent choice. We hope the Judiciary Committee will provide a platform for her to explain how she approaches constitutional and statutory issues and address any questions or criticisms that senators may have. The hearings should serve as an opportunity for both lawmakers and the public to consider what she would bring to the court, not a political dog and pony show of gotcha questions from senators who are supposed to be public servants, not TV stars. Too much to wish for? Probably.

We don’t expect grave accusations to surface, as they did when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated, but it’s better to learn all pertinent information before a nominee is on the court, not after.

One topic that will be on many minds is the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established constitutional protection for the right to abortion. There appear to be at least four votes on the court for rolling back that decision, and Barrett could be the fifth.