Guest Editorial: Let's agree not to shake on it -- ever

During the 14th century, knights and soldiers would show each other that their extended right hands were empty of weapons. What could be friendlier than not trying to kill the other guy?

But in modern America, it was the Quakers who gave the grasping of hands a new grip on life. According to the Quaker magazine Friends Journal, shaking hands as a farewell was widely adopted by the mid-17th century as a way for Quakers to avoid the bowing, hat-lifting and other forms of subservience seen in some religions and in society as a whole.

"Every handshake of friends who find one another again after a long absence is sacramental," the magazine quotes a prominent Quaker as having said. "Love flows out at their fingers."

Shaking hands was egalitarian, warm and friendly — and it spread. Unfortunately, so do pathogens. Just as the pandemic has made it clear that remote employment should have a bigger role in the work world, the handshake's role as a potentially homicidal vector has been exposed as never before.

And the handshake harbors problems beyond germs. Although familiar, it's nearly impossible to get just right — dry, warm, firm but not crushing. Yet our character is judged when we fall short.