Guest Editorial: Let transgender athletes play; school sports not under attack

Judging from the news coming out of half the legislative halls of America, you would think that the biggest problem facing women’s sports hasn’t been athletes being sexually abused but girls who were born with penises taking all the glory from those born with vaginas.

Out of all the things that give one student-athlete an advantage over another — more athleticism, better equipment, talented older siblings, more money for private training — these legislatures are focused on only one: whether transgender girls and women are unfairly beating other females in various school sports.

Lawmakers in at least 25 states are seeking to ban transgender students from competing in girls’ teams in middle and high schools and in college. At least two states so far have made it law.

It’s conservative political grandstanding — a sequel to the intolerant “bathroom bills” a few years ago that sought to ban transgender people from the bathrooms of their sex — that can only result in a non-solution to an almost nonexistent problem.