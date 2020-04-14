Guest Editorial: Lay off shooting messengers like Dr. Fauci

There’s a reason Trump turned to Fauci — who he has repeatedly called a “good man” — early in this crisis, appointing him to his White House Coronavirus Task Force on Jan. 29. That reason can be summed in three words: expertise, reliability, trust. There is no more trusted infectious disease expert in the world than Fauci. And trust, based on sometimes unwelcome scientific facts, is our greatest ally in the fight against this pandemic.

That’s not to say that we as Americans would ever blindly follow some COVID-19 czar or unquestionably allow government to indefinitely curtail our basic civil liberties. There’s a balance that clearly must be struck. And politicians and public health experts must work together to strike that balance. Indeed, the consequences of not doing so will be counted in lives lost, as well as livelihoods lost if our economy remains crippled indefinitely.

The good news is that, as Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, made clear last week, new data shows the infection curve may be flattening in some parts of the country, which offers “great encouragement.”