Guest Editorial: Lawmakers finally supporting our public lands

If Americans took our national parks, such as the Grand Canyon, for granted before, they probably don’t anymore. Long weeks in COVID-19 lockdown, it turns out, have a way of renewing your appreciation for outdoor adventure. And with air travel and resort vacations in a holding pattern, many more families will be taking road trips this summer, Griswold family-style (minus, hopefully, the unfortunate death of Aunt Edna).

The heightened appeal of natural places and the need for them may have even played a role in motivating federal lawmakers to overcome partisan divisions to pass legislation for all of us.

Last week, the Senate approved a measure that will be good for national parks and public lands not only now, but for years to come. The measure ensures that the Land and Water Conservation Fund gets the $900 million it is supposed to get every year. It establishes a permanent funding source — a share of federal royalties for offshore oil and gas drilling. It also provides $9.5 billion to address a mountain of deferred maintenance.

The legislation, which President Donald Trump has promised to sign, now goes to the House of Representatives, where approval is expected.