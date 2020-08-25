Guest Editorial: Kenosha police shooting a reminder that a racial reckoning is afoot

Lafayette police began rolling out body cameras in late 2016. It wasn’t immediately clear whether video was available from the officers who followed Pellerin. Kenosha police in the Blake shooting weren’t wearing body cameras, leaving only the bystander video. That recording quickly went viral, turning Kenosha into the latest in a dismaying line of U.S. cities roiled by violent protests.

Having body cameras on the officers in Kenosha would have supplied important additional context to help understand the shooting, and the accountability they provide might have changed the way the officers handled the incident. Such cameras would be required under the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which would impose modest but essential mandates on the nation’s 18,000 police agencies to curb officer violence.

Granted, many of the activists who protested the police killing of Floyd on May 25 argue that body cams and other reforms have had their chance to make a difference but have failed. They argue instead for either drastically rolling back or even abolishing police.

That’s not a viable solution, at least not anytime soon. Still, it’s astonishing and unacceptable that the policing bill, which easily passed the Democratic-controlled House with some GOP support, can’t get a hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate. If ultimately adopted, it would not by itself unravel structural racism or remake police culture, but the reforms it contains would all be essential components of both reckoning and change. In the meantime, the wounds to the nation’s psyche — and to the flesh and souls of Black Americans — remain unhealed.

