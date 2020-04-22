Guest Editorial: In this pandemic, it's 'Live Free — and Die'

At the core of the protests is the argument that the treatment is worse than the disease itself. We respectfully disagree. We have lost some civil liberties and many jobs in recent weeks, but that is a temporary, if painful, condition. We will start to get our freedoms back once the restrictions are lifted, and though may take months or even years, the economy will recover. The roughly 42,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 so far, however, are permanently dead. And a significant number of the more than 780,000 Americans who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 may suffer from lifelong complications such as diminished lung function and heart damage.

There’s also the curious notion that the relatively low rate of cases in some places proves the stay-at-home restrictions aren’t necessary. It’s not happenstance that California has suffered fewer cases and deaths than other states, notably New York. California was the first U.S. state to adopt strict statewide social distancing measures. There’s good reason to believe that this foresight has “flattened the curve” in California and avoided thousands of infections. Other states have also seen their rates of infection drop far below projected levels since their shelter-in-place edicts went into effect.