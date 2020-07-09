Guest Editorial: Ignore Trump when deciding school reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The decision on how and when to reopen schools was hard enough before President Trump this week injected politics into the issue.

Staying in character with another simplistic, bombastic declaration that ignores the nuances of the coronavirus, he tweeted Monday that “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL.”

Never mind that COVID-19 cases continue to surge at alarming levels across the country, and many hospitals are nearing capacity while Trump does nothing to slow the spread.

He ramped up the pressure Wednesday by threatening to withhold federal funding from schools that do not resume in-person classes this fall, which is absurd for many and puts the lives of students, teachers and staff on the line for political reasons. Trump instead should pressure Congress to provide additional funding needed to make schools safer to reopen.

The president also attacked the Centers for Disease Control’s reasonable guidelines for reopening schools, calling its emphasis on safety, social distancing and remote learning too expensive and impractical. The CDC lost whatever respect it still had by caving and announcing it would issue less-restrictive orders next week.