Guest Editorial: Hydroxychloroquine? Listen to doctors, not president

But here’s the rub. There’s nothing especially remarkable about that. Had President Trump made no public comment about his choice we’d chalk it up to a personal, albeit ill-advised, choice. But it didn’t end there. He felt an obligation, unprompted, to advertise his decision to the public.

Worse, he doubled down on it Tuesday, attacking a study showing that veterans who took hydroxychloroquine suffering higher death rates than those who did not as an “enemy statement,” as if medical research was based on supporting or attacking him personally. In this, he does a disservice not just to science but to the veterans under his administration’s care, including those who participated in the study that the president cruelly described as “very old … almost dead.”

The danger here is not that President Trump has made a poor choice for himself. The real risk is that his fellow Americans will take their cues from his behavior and believe that, as president, he is privy to information about the drug that they are not. They will assume a president is getting the best possible medical advice, and, so, many are bound to do exactly what he did and browbeat their family doctors into prescribing hydroxychloroquine for them as well. And likely about 25% or so of those physicians will capitulate.