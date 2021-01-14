Guest Editorial: How we should punish Capitol rioters

That order was a response to rioting and vandalism that grew out of last summer's widespread protests against police violence. Using the same order against the pro-Trump mob would seem like poetic justice.

But we should be concerned with actual justice, not just the poetic kind. The U.S. is struggling to shake off decades of gratuitous and inordinate incarceration. If a 10-year term for a person spray-painting a statue outside a courthouse or in a town square is absurd in its excess — and it most certainly is — then so is a similar sentence for a person vandalizing a statue in the Capitol. If smearing blood and feces in a shopping mall should result in an order to pay cleaning costs and a referral for some serious psychiatric treatment, then so should similar acts in the Capitol. We need not answer every property offense (even the really disgusting ones) with prison.

Any justice system worth its salt should be able to distinguish between angry people who show up and shout — thereby exercising their sacred American right to protest — and those who trespass, vandalize or seek more nefariously to injure, kill and usurp, and who should be held accountable with well-considered sanctions.