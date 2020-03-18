Guest Editorial: Hoarding won’t save you, but it will endanger others

We appreciate that the White House on Sunday told the American people that grocery stores will remain open. That’s a message that needs to be repeated to quell panic buying.

There have been other times in our history when we have faced challenges that changed our lives, and as a nation we have emerged on the other side. During World War II, the nation survived mandatory rationing for the greater good of allocating resources to the war effort. The quaint patriotic notion of what you do impacts others united the nation.

In many ways, we live in a different world. Generations of families used to live in the same community, if not the same house, providing a psychological cushion that comes with sharing and working together to rise above a crisis. Now we often live in isolation in our communities, not knowing or trusting our neighbors, or even knowing their names or what they do for work.

Also, we as a nation have lost the ability to make and fix things with our hands; many of us can’t cook so we are reliant on others and become fearful when our comfortable options are placed in doubt. Our politics also reinforce isolation, from lawmakers who can’t cross the political aisle to break bread, to the growing sentiment that we can wall off ourselves indefinitely from the rest of the world.