Guest Editorial: 'Herd immunity' another way of saying 'let them die'

Is President Donald Trump embracing a “herd immunity” strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic?

Last week, the White House directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise guidelines to discourage people who have been exposed to COVID-19 from getting tested. This policy conflicts with what virtually all health experts recommend, but one that jibes with the view of his new pandemic adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, who thinks America should adopt the Swedish model of letting the coronavirus run its course and infecting millions of people in order to protect the economy.

If this is the new U.S. strategy, then the president and his team need to be honest with the American people about what it means: risking the lives of millions of people and allowing millions more to become gravely ill and potentially suffer complications for the rest of their lives.

That’s not wild speculation, but a clear-eyed assessment of what could happen if the federal government abandons its admittedly uneven support for closures and stay-at-home orders and follows the dangerous path of Sweden. The leaders of the Scandinavian country chose to forgo lockdowns and relied on individuals to keep themselves safe as the virus spread in the hopes of limiting economic damage while those with little risk of dying got infected and recovered.