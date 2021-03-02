Guest Editorial: Haaland will seek common ground at Interior

As secretary of the Interior, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., would restore balance to the vital and sprawling federal department and forward-thinking management of public lands.

Her confirmation would reverse the erosion of transparency and integrity under Secretary David Bernhardt, and Ryan Zinke before him. It would achieve an important milestone: Haaland would be the first Native American to oversee the department, which includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs. She is a 35th-generation resident of the region that includes her home state, New Mexico, and is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna.

Though Haaland’s detractors call her radical, her congressional record is one of bipartisan cooperation. Her willingness to listen and search for consensus was evident in her measured responses to pointed questions and thinly disguised skepticism from some members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in confirmation hearings last week.