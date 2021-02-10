Guest Editorial: GOP's last chance to reject Trump's thuggery

That's absurd. Moreover, the former president is culpable not only because of his incendiary comments that day, but also because of his attempt to cling to power that began immediately after the election. That shameful campaign included not only the propagation of lies about massive voter fraud, but also attempts to bully election officials, state legislators and Pence to override the voters' will. Even if Trump had said nothing on Jan. 6, his conduct after his defeat was outrageous and, yes, impeachable.

The article of impeachment accusing Trump of "incitement of insurrection" refers to this broader context. For example, it mentioned Trump's suggestion that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's victory there. Clearly, Trump's exhortations to his supporters to "stop the steal" were the culmination of a larger assault on democracy.

Another defense in which Republican senators might try to seek refuge is that Trump — who was impeached while he was still president — cannot be tried because he is now out of office. Prominent legal scholars agree that Trump can be put on trial. Besides, if there were such a prohibition, it would only invite presidents to behave egregiously during their final days in the White House, as Trump did.