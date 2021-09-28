Guest Editorial: GOP ballot 'audits' lay groundwork for electoral mischief

But what began as Republicans’ pathetic pandering to that narcissism has morphed into a dangerous new partisan strategy that goes beyond Trumpism. Emboldened by how easy it was for Trump to convince much of the right that he won an election he clearly lost, state-level Republicans see an opportunity to counter the demographic challenges they’ll face in future elections. The electorate may be getting younger, more diverse and more liberal, none of which bodes well for an ideologically moribund GOP, but Republicans still control a majority of states and the electoral systems in those states.

Thus did Arizona Republicans launch their ill-fated ballot review. As is typical of these reviews, it targeted only a large urban center (Maricopa County), where there are the most Democratic votes. It was conducted by private contractors hand-picked by Republicans. And still, the results only strengthened Biden’s victory there.

Despite this ringing defeat for Trump’s lie, Texas Republicans are now pursuing similar nonsense, ordering (at Trump’s behest) reviews of ballots in four large counties, even though Trump won the state. It’s clearly a fishing expedition meant to find something, anything, that could be used to justify overturning future elections. Similar efforts are underway in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

These aren’t just partisan sideshows, but an attempt to lay groundwork for a more successful assault on the ballot than Republicans were able to launch last time. Voters of either party who still believe in electoral democracy should purge these institutional vandals from public office — while they still can.

