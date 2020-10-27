Guest Editorial: Go 'warp speed' on COVID testing, too

Operation Warp Speed is what the Trump administration dubbed its initiative to marshal the resources of government, science, the military and the pharmaceutical industry to rapidly develop a coronavirus vaccine. So far, U.S. taxpayers have invested about $10 billion, and it seems to be paying off. Typically, it takes years if not decades to develop safe and effective vaccines. But in less than a year since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified, there are several vaccine candidates in the final stages of clinical trials. At least two of them may be ready to seek federal approval for use by December. It's been an incredible feat of science and government — and we can do the same again for testing.

We know too little about where the coronavirus is lurking, which is why so many businesses and activities remain restricted. But an initiative to quickly develop and produce millions of rapid coronavirus tests, along with specific protocols, could provide the data that communities need to safely reopen schools, churches, theme parks, bars and every other place that has been shuttered to prevent the virus from spreading. President Donald Trump may not be a fan of increased testing because it would irrefutably show just how badly we've failed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. But for the sake of the country, he should embrace it.