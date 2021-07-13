Guest Editorial: Give us the right to fix our own stuff

It appears that, at last, help for consumers is on the way. On Friday, President Joe Biden signed a sweeping pro-competitive, pro-consumer executive order that, among other things, encourages the new chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission — whom Biden appointed — to adopt rules against “unfair anticompetitive restrictions on third-party repair or self-repair of items, such as the restrictions imposed by powerful manufacturers that prevent farmers from repairing their own equipment.”

The president’s action follows the release of an FTC report in May that outlined a number of anticompetitive practices by manufacturers to keep people from tinkering with their products and found “scant evidence to support manufacturers’ justifications for repair restrictions.” The report also noted that the burden of these practices falls heaviest upon communities of color and low-income consumers.

FTC rules are a good start, but they’re just a piece of the solution. Congress needs to lay down a foundational right to repair that makes it clear that once you buy something, be it a smartphone or a coffee maker, you can fix it or hire someone else do it as you see fit.