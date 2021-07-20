Guest Editorial: Finally taking cyberattacks seriously?

We needed to set some clear boundaries — some definite consequences that would get Vladimir Putin’s attention — and, from what little we know, it looks like we might have succeeded in that. Once Biden called out Putin on the issue one-on-one, hacking giant REvil disappeared. Hacking collectives have an agenda. The cybersecurity company Cybereason reports that the ransomware these hackers are installing first scans a computer’s installed languages for Russian, Ukrainian, Syrian Arabic and others that are native to Russian-allied countries. If the computer has one installed, the ransomware stops dead in its tracks.

In mid-June, cybersecurity became a principal topic of the summit between Biden and Putin. In a press conference, Biden said that he gave a list to Putin listing “16 specific entities; 16 defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy” which are “off-limits to attack.” He followed this comment saying, “Of course, the principle is one thing. It has to be backed up by practice. Responsible countries need to take action against criminals who conduct ransomware activities on their territory.”