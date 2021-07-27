Guest Editorial: Fake vaccine information is another reason to reform social media

Last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced a bill that we think is a good place to start to form legislation that would curtail the liability protections of social media companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Klobuchar’s bill would strip online platforms of their immunity from liability when they publish and spread false information related to public health emergencies.

This newspaper has long called for Congress to review and reform Section 230. The law was conceived in 1996 as a way to help a nascent internet grow without websites having to worry about being sued for every third-party post that appeared on their sites. Browsers needed such protection, for example, to avoid suit for returning results that linked to web pages containing libelous or illegal content.

Few then imagined social media as it exists now. Nor did they imagine that the internet publishing environment would be dominated by a few companies that host third-party posts from billions of people and just as many bots.

In its pre-social media iteration, the internet was composed of far more direct content providers who were and still are responsible for the content they produce. But if Russian bots post fake information on Facebook, that’s not Facebook’s problem — at least not legally.