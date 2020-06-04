Guest Editorial: Facebook contorts itself to allow Trump's abuse

Although Trump later contended that he was trying to warn people about the consequences of looting, his original words run clearly afoul of both social media companies’ guidelines against glorifying or inciting violence. Twitter responded by hiding the tweet behind a notice that Trump’s words had violated the company’s rules, forcing anyone who wanted to read the tweet to click on the link provided. Facebook responded by … doing nothing, despite calls from inside and outside the company to take the comment down.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg later explained that “although the post had a troubling historical reference, we decided to leave it up because the National Guard references meant we read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force.” He stood by that decision even as hundreds of Facebook employees protested — apparently the first time the company has witnessed such a large-scale action — and some of the country’s most prominent civil rights leaders pressed him to change his mind. The employee revolt continued Tuesday, still to no avail.