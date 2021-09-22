Guest Editorial: Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions

Meanwhile, a group of LAPD and L.A. Fire Department employees are suing the city to end the mandate altogether, with or without an exemption. They claim that requiring vaccination as a condition of their job violates their constitutional rights to privacy and due process.

Shame on them. For the most part, these are personnel who come into close contact with the public on a regular basis. Their jobs call for them to protect the public, and that shouldn’t just mean from crime and fire. They have an obligation to avoid harming the people they serve.

Similar claims and lawsuits are cropping up across the country. Some go further than arguing that religious freedom should cover anyone who claims such a spiritual belief and say they object because the vaccines were developed or designed using cell lines from aborted fetal tissue, though the vaccines themselves contain no such tissue. Pope Francis, however, has urged people to be vaccinated.

Governments and public agencies that have allowed religious exemptions from their vaccine mandates have done so largely to avoid lawsuits. Obviously, that ploy didn’t work.