Guest Editorial: Don't weaken what's left of the Voting Rights Act

In a disastrous decision in 2013, the Supreme Court gutted an important piece of the landmark Voting Rights Act: a requirement that states with a history of racial discrimination get permission from the Department of Justice or a federal court before making any changes in voting procedures.

On Tuesday the court heard arguments in an Arizona case that involves another key part of the law's prohibitions against racial discrimination. That would be Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which allows legal challenges to election procedures that result in "a denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color."

This time the court must not water down the law's protections for voters of color.

At issue in this case are two restrictions in Arizona election law. One requires that officials discard provisional ballots cast by voters who showed up at the wrong precinct, even if the ballots include statewide or national offices where precincts are irrelevant. The other targets collection of mail ballots by third parties — so-called "ballot harvesting." Arizona allows only certain people — such as family members and caregivers — to handle mail ballots. Mass collection of ballots doesn't necessarily lead to fraud, but it can undermine public confidence in elections.