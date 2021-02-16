Guest Editorial: Don't travel, but if you must, heed CDC

At the same time, the CDC acknowledges that there will be those who venture forth anyway. Its online travel resource covers the recent federal mask requirement on public transportation traveling into or within the United States.

It also spells out another requirement: "All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the United States."

From Bornstein's perspective, some critical CDC recommendations haven't received the spotlight they deserve. For example, the agency recommends getting tested for COVID one to three days before departure. The reason: to avoid getting sick with COVID on your trip and spreading the virus to others.

Other key, not-well-understood recommendations involve what to do when you get home. Travelers should get tested again three to five days after their return, and the CDC also recommends quarantining following a trip.

Even if a returning traveler tests negative, the CDC recommends a "full 7 days" quarantine after travel. (You might test negative soon after exposure to the virus). And, "If you don't get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel."