Guest Editorial: Don't overlook issue of Trump's taxes

Trump has several hundred million dollars in loans due soon, raising national security concerns because he is financially compromised and much of the debt is to foreign entities.

But there is another consideration here: How are Trump’s decisions as president driven by financial need? He has made little secret of steering government business to his hotels and golf courses, many of which have been his biggest money losers. He has never fully walled himself off from his international business interests, so it is impossible to assess whether he and his family have benefited from his actions.

As Trump seeks a second turn, Americans should demand that he clear away the doubt and mystery by releasing his tax returns without further delay, as the Star Tribune Editorial Board has called for throughout his presidency and as every other nominee of both parties has done for decades. Voters deserve an explanation of how, according to the Times, even as he was paying little or nothing in income taxes to the federal government he now leads, he did pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes to other countries.