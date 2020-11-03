Guest Editorial: Don't let COVID-19 hitchhike home from campus

The dilemma faced by the Sadowskys is one shared by many families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanksgiving looms in just a few weeks. While Sue and Alan Sadowsky's eldest daughter can't make it, their youngest daughter, a medical student in Chicago, wants to come home for the holiday. Although the Twin Cities couple was wary of the visit, they "couldn't stomach" saying no.

The trade-off for getting to yes? Clear rules to contain the virus. Quarantining and getting a COVID test before hitting the road. Once at home, strict social distancing, wearing a mask even inside the house, and frequently disinfecting household surfaces. If their daughter wants to go see friends, the couple told her she had to stay with her friends for the rest of her visit before returning to Chicago.

What Sue Sadowsky calls their "little pod" approach isn't ideal, but it's the responsible thing to do to protect themselves and others. "We know it's not foolproof, but we are doing everything we possibly can," she said.