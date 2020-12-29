Guest Editorial: Don't cheer Trump for COVID capitulation

Perhaps Congress will yet take that action but color us skeptical. Once Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, one imagines GOP senators will have even less reason to give ground. Whether something can happen between now and the Georgia Senate election on Jan. 5 seems unlikely. And while it’s certainly been entertaining watching the two incumbent Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, support Trump’s every relief bill move like hostages suffering from Stockholm syndrome now smitten by their captor, it’s still hard to believe that, if reelected, they’ll challenge Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on this issue.

If Americans have any gratitude to give, it ought to be for the fact that these days of turmoil for turmoil’s sake are thankfully coming to a close. That doesn’t mean that Biden won’t face crises. He almost certainly will. But it seems far less likely they’ll be of his own making. That’s not really an endorsement of the president-elect as an acknowledgment that Trump is going to leave the White House much in the manner as he arrived — as an agent of chaos, narcissism and chronic incompetence. That he is leaving (assuming no coup attempt when Congress officially counts the votes on Jan. 6) is the only real joy to be found in the resolution of the latest crisis-of-his-own-making.