Guest Editorial: Don't buy cotton from Chinese Muslim forced labor

In part to adhere to the ban, many international businesses have tried to keep cotton from Xinjiang from entering their supply chain, highlighting their concerns and efforts in public declarations that, unsurprisingly, have drawn the ire of China.

How so? In recent weeks young Chinese netizens have taken to social media to condemn the fashion outlet H&M over its "insulting" denunciations of forced labor in China, and the government has in effect disappeared H&M from the marketplace, including removing its store locations from ride-hailing apps and blocking access to H&M products through online shopping sites.

The backlash has spread to other brands that are part of the Better Cotton Initiative, a nonprofit supporting sustainable cotton production that stopped assessing Xinjiang cotton after it was denied access by the Chinese government.

As a result, many of the brands have unfortunately backed down, removing statements questioning China's Xinjiang policies from their websites and issuing other statements to appease critics in China. We understand that running afoul of the Chinese government can have a significant effect on businesses, so the ones that stand up to China's human rights violations should be applauded for doing the right thing, and others should be encouraged to join them. None should back down as long as the violations persist.