Guest Editorial: Detained migrant children need to be released during pandemic

A federal judge in Los Angeles, concerned that migrant children being held in federal detention are facing dangerous exposure to the coronavirus, ordered the Trump administration on Saturday to speed up the release of minors to relatives or other qualified sponsors.

U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee stopped short of ordering the children’s immediate release because of the need to find appropriate places for them to go and the logistical challenges posed by travel advisories related to the public health crisis. Given the practical realities, Gee seems to have gone as far as she could.

The government currently holds about 3,600 unaccompanied minors in shelters overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement and about 3,300 children with parents at facilities operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Four unaccompanied minors held at a detention facility in New York have tested positive for the virus, and at least one child in a family detention center is under quarantine. As the world has seen from the spread of the virus, where there are a handful of cases, it’s a strong bet that there are more coming, and probably more just waiting to be detected. The government has a significant responsibility to act to protect these children, regardless of President Donald Trump’s draconian immigration policies that forced them into detention in the first place.

