Guest Editorial: Democracy requires new Voting Rights Act

Second, the federal government should fund a Postal Service program to provide ballot delivery for free via certified mail. A date-stamped receipt could be part of the process so voters know their ballot was received, and when.

Third, a national voter registry managed by the nonpartisan Federal Election Commission could be used as a safeguard. States would still maintain their own voter rolls and conduct their own elections, but would be required to share those records with the FEC to detect instances of double voting. Death records also should be made available to the FEC so that deceased voters can be removed from the rolls.

Fourth, the Congress should reconsider a return to preclearance or a streamlined remedy to review potentially discriminatory changes in election procedures before they take effect. In the Shelby decision, the Supreme Court did not rule out the possibility of preclearance as a provision to protect voting rights. The court only suggested that Congress should legislate a new formula or mechanism that more accurately reflects recent patterns of discrimination.

About 160 million Americans voted in the 2020 elections — a historic turnout and impressive expression of civic engagement during an election cycle complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil and political discord.