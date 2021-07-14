Guest Editorial: Delta variant coming for the unprotected

With vacations back on the schedule and weddings and other summer activities in full swing in Southern California, it’s easy to forget that a pandemic is still raging.

Despite the efforts of public health officials to curtail infections and the work by scientists to develop vaccines in record time, COVID-19 is not done with us yet. That much is clear from the surge in new cases in California and Los Angeles after weeks of steep declines in the spring. Officials in Los Angeles County reported 3,000 new cases in just three days — exponential growth from just a month ago, when new daily cases were counted in the low hundreds. It’s a similar story across the state, the nation and the globe.

Though it wasn’t wholly unexpected for infections to rise after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s pandemic closures and mask mandates on June 15, it’s troubling nonetheless.

The jump in coronavirus cases is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in California and the U.S., and which is finding fertile breeding ground among the millions who are not yet fully inoculated — including almost half of Californians.