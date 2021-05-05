Guest Editorial: COVID 'herd immunity' may be out of reach; deal with it

With so many Americans unwilling to put aside their irrational fears or mistrust of government and get a jab, it's hard to see the U.S. ever reaching a point where COVID-19 is as rare as bubonic plague. But while the U.S. may not be able to eliminate COVID-19, it can reduce the threat to manageable levels.

In fact, some places have already done that. Israel has inoculated only about 60% of its population, but with continued restrictions on activities, it is keeping new infections extremely low. California seems to be moving in that direction too, because of some of the highest vaccine acceptance rates of any state along with pandemic measures so strict they sparked a political revolt. California health officials reported the lowest per capita coronavirus case rate in the nation last week, and the state is on track for a full reopening next month.

But California isn't an island; it's only as safe as the rest of the world. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a record level of new infections. Controlling the virus in the U.S. will require sustained and consistent pressure from every level of society to normalize vaccinations, from heads of state down to churches and community groups.