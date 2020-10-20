Guest Editorial: Counting the ways Trump has damaged the census

That, too, is under legal challenge, and rightly so. The Constitution clearly states that the census must count residents, not citizens, and that seats in the House must be divided "among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State." As a practical matter, to exclude noncitizens from the reapportionment count would skew the makeup of the House, leaving states with higher numbers of immigrants (like California) with fewer representatives. The Pew Research Center estimates about 22.8 million immigrants _ including those living here legally _ are not U.S. citizens. That's roughly 7% of the people living in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made just about everything more difficult, and earlier this year the Trump administration told Congress that it needed more time and money to ensure an accurate count. The Commerce Department also said it could not report the state-by-state population counts to the president by the end of the year, as the law requires, but would need until the end of April 2021. That report tells the House how many seats each state is entitled to; notably, the government also uses the census data to decide how to distribute as much as $1.5 trillion a year in federal funds.