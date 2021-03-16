Guest Editorial: Could and should COVID vaccine be mandated?

But the COVID-19 vaccines are in a different category, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under what's called "emergency use authorization." That designation made the lifesaving vaccines available after they were successful in clinical trials but before they had gone through all the hoops a vaccine normally would. The process is ongoing, but it will take a year or two to complete, and few of us want to wait that long. The health of the nation cannot afford it.

The 2003 law allowing emergency use appears to specify that people cannot be required to use any of these drugs or devices. Or maybe it doesn't. The wording is so confusing that even legal experts aren't sure.

Each person must be informed "of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product," the law states, but it goes on to say that they must be told about "the consequences, if any, of refusing."

The first part indicates that everyone has the right to refuse an emergency-use vaccine like the three in U.S. circulation now. But then what's that part about consequences? Does it refer only to health consequences, as in catching a potentially fatal illness, or does it mean the government could impose a fine, or an employer could fire you, or a school could refuse your child entry?

The affected businesses and public agencies need answers, which could come from Congress amending the language or a court ruling clarifying the situation. Or we could just wait a year or two until the vaccines go through the full approval process, risking the emergence of more mutant strains and possibly many unnecessary deaths. Lawmakers, it's your call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0