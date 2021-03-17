Guest Editorial: Congress, protect the Dreamers now

Biden has produced a package of immigration measures that includes this reform. But a comprehensive plan is unlikely to win passage. This week, however, the House is expected to vote separately on The Dream and Promise Act, which would shield the "Dreamers," as well as foreigners who have been under Temporary Protected Status because of natural disasters, wars and other perils.

The case for this measure is strong and persuasive. Expelling people who knowingly violated our laws to come to the United States is defensible, but deporting people who never had a choice is not.

Most of the DACA recipients are contributing members of society, with 91% of them employed in 2019. The bill would cover those immigrants who arrived as children, have remained here continuously and have gotten a high school diploma or a GED or are pursuing one.

This measure would not be an unconditional amnesty for all. Those who have committed felonies, violent misdemeanors or three or more misdemeanors would not qualify. Those who get permanent resident status would have to wait five years to apply for citizenship.

Making the sale to the public is not a problem. A Pew Research Center poll last year found that 74% of Americans support granting legal status to the "Dreamers" — including 91% of Democrats and 54% of Republicans.

The first DREAM Act was introduced in 2001, by Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois. An entire generation of kids who were brought here have grown up plagued by uncertainty about whether they will be allowed to remain in the country that has been their home. Congress has repeatedly failed to do the fair, wise thing by granting them permanent protection. It should not miss another opportunity.

