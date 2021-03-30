Guest Editorial: Congress needs to take back its power to declare war

Meanwhile, Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., have reintroduced legislation to repeal the 2002 AUMF, passed in response to a request by President George W. Bush before he invaded Iraq in 2003, and a 1991 resolution that authorized the Gulf War, which ejected Iraq from Kuwait. (The House voted to repeal the 2002 resolution last year.)

Kaine's office said that he also supports replacing the 2001 AUMF, whose initial purpose was to retaliate for the 9/11 attacks, with a narrowly tailored resolution that would allow the president to respond to terrorist threats from groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaida while preventing him from "engaging in unchecked war against virtually any group anywhere in the world."

That's easier said than done, as the history of the 2001 AUMF demonstrates. That resolution, which preceded the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, authorized the president to use force against "those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons."

But Congress later accepted the executive branch's determination that the AUMF applied not only to al-Qaida and the Taliban but also to "associated forces," including Islamic State, an offshoot of al-Qaida in Iraq, and groups in Somalia and Niger.