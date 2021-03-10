Guest Editorial: Congress must provide status for 'Dreamers'

If there's any issue on which most Democrats and Republicans can find common ground, it's the notion that so-called "Dreamers" hold a unique position in our immigration battles, and that the government must create a path to legal status for them. What form that reprieve would take and how to get there, of course, are ripe for discussion, debate and compromise. But given the overwhelming support for the ends, there should be a way to find the means.

The "Dreamers" are noncitizens who have lived in the U.S. without permission after arriving as children, and who bear little if any responsibility for their illegal status. Because many have been raised and educated as Americans, it would be cruel, and self-defeating, to not let them pursue legal status and citizenship. President Barack Obama sought to extend some protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but that is only a temporary reprieve and one that still faces legal challenges.

The best approach would be to include a fix for the "Dreamers" as part of comprehensive immigration reform (which President Joe Biden has proposed) that would modernize our legal framework for admitting new immigrants in ways that better reflect the needs and interests of contemporary American society.