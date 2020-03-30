Guest Editorial: Congress moves fast on coronavirus, for better or worse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The hidden gifts for well-connected interests are coming to light only now, with the bill well on its way to final passage, because of the many shortcuts taken to speed it through Congress. And speed is essential because of the weeks it will take for the grants and loans provided by the bill to be delivered from the Treasury to those who qualify.

That’s the measure’s Achilles’ heel. The need for the money is already great; witness the shocking surge in claims for unemployment benefits filed last week. By some estimates, the country is on its way to double-digit unemployment, with more people sidelined than in the last recession.

The best features of the bill are the ones that provide a financial cushion to counteract the sharp drop in demand for goods and services. These include grant and loan programs to help companies and nonprofits keep workers on their payrolls, as well as expanded unemployment benefits for those laid off or whose gigs dry up as a result of the outbreak.

The timing of the aid matters, however. According to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, the flood of new unemployment claims could substantially delay the first benefit checks that go out to laid-off workers — in this state, by more than three weeks — unless states streamline their systems. Similar administrative hurdles stand in the way of other rescue provisions.

The sooner the federal dollars start to flow, the more they will mitigate the damage to businesses, families and the economy as a whole. Lawmakers deserve praise for teeing up so much aid in short order, albeit with some indefensible riders. Now it’s up to government to get the money flowing quickly and transparently.

