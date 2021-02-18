Guest Editorial: Commission should investigate the Capitol attack

Plenty of fingers are already being pointed. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told The Washington Post that he had sought permission from House and Senate security officials on Jan. 4 to ask the D.C. National Guard to stand by. Sund said he was turned down and that the House sergeant-at-arms expressed discomfort about the "optics" of declaring an emergency before the demonstrations took place.

On Monday four House Republicans, including Trump favorites Jim Jordan of Ohio and Devin Nunes of California, wrote to Pelosi saying that "many important questions about your responsibility for the security of the Capitol remain unanswered." Another Republican, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, made the idiotic observation in an interview that the attack on the Capitol "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me."

Fortunately, there are signs of bipartisan support for a bipartisan commission empaneled by Congress. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and apologist, said Trump's behavior after the election was "over the top" and that the country needs a 9/11-style commission "to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again." President Joe Biden also supports creation of a commission, his press secretary said on Tuesday.

Mercifully, the siege of the Capitol by pro-Trump fanatics was not as deadly as the 9/11 attack, but in its own way it was just as shocking: an attempt by domestic terrorists to try to overturn the results of an election. It too demands a dispassionate and far-reaching investigation.

