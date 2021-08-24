Guest Editorial: Bring on the COVID vaccination mandates

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first to receive an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December. And as of Monday, it is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the FDA for people over 16.

It’s a milestone moment in the prolonged public health crisis. The status upgrade may not affect the lives of people who have already received one or two of the 200 million Pfizer doses that have been administered in the U.S., but it’s a game changer for the millions of Americans who aren’t vaccinated.

Why? Because although a small portion of people are adamantly opposed to getting immunized against COVID-19 for ideological or mystical reasons, many of those who are unvaccinated aren’t dug in on the position. In fact, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 31% of those who have yet to receive a shot said they would be more likely to do so after the FDA gave full approval.

Fantastic. Now they have no excuse not to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, other than finding one. Moderna could receive full approval for its mRNA vaccine as soon as next month.