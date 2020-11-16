Guest Editorial: Biden will face GOP obstruction, but he can still bring science back

"Even with its limited ability to enact legislation, this administration has already proven to be the most anti-science executive branch in modern history," a 2017 Brookings Institution paper said. "At almost every turn, Trump has chosen to sideline scientists, leave vacant scientific appointments, reduce or eliminate federal independent scientific boards, and appoint anti-science individuals to powerful positions."

The paper came out a week after CDC staff were advised not to use seven words and phrases if they hoped to get federal funding for projects. The words included "transgender," "fetus," "evidence-based" and "science-based."

In September, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, whose agency should be treating climate change as an existential environmental threat, argued instead that stemming greenhouse gas emissions would be hard on the poor. Actually, it's the poor who stand to suffer most from climate change as well as from the administration's loosened air-pollution rules.

Just last week, the Trump administration removed the official in charge of coordinating climate-change research and producing the annual National Climate Assessment. The last report had angered the White House by painting a catastrophic scenario if climate change were not brought under better control.