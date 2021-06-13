Guest Editorial: Biden should be better at seeing what’s ahead

In 2012, Pew Research asked 1,008 Americans to describe then-Vice President Joe Biden in one word. The responses ranged from “Good,” the most common answer, to “Goofy.” But almost five months into his tenure, the word that perhaps most accurately describes him as president is “Shortsighted.” Time after time, Biden has been caught short by consequences of his policies that should have been obvious.

Biden should have been able to foresee, for instance, that he would face a crisis at the border in his first year in office. There were already stark humanitarian problems in recent years, and after campaigning on a promise to ease his predecessor’s immigration policies, and seeing a pandemic create immediate economic needs throughout Central and South America, it should have been clear how this year would unfold. In fact, in April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection logged 178,622 encounters along the border with Mexico, more than anything faced by the Trump administration.

Yet, five months and many lawsuits later, the Biden administration is still trying to figure out how to straighten out the mess. It is clear that the immigration system needs reform, and it should be equally clear this administration needs to lead on this issue.