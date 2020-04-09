Guest Editorial: Biden, Sanders need each other to succeed

He has no alternative. On the issues Sanders cares about, the nation has regressed under Trump, as the president has sought to undermine rather than improve upon President Barack Obama’s health care plan; increased the economic divide with tax cuts for the wealthy that drove the country deeper into debt while the economy was strong; and undermined national attempts to address climate change.

While Sanders’ purist progressive campaign was unfettered by the reality of the nation’s political map, Biden seems to recognize that the key to Electoral College victory will lie in centrist swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida. Biden doesn’t have the luxury, nor does he have the political inclination, to indulge in the same uncompromising approach.

The question will be whether Sanders can accept that. Whether he embraces Biden — only figuratively in these times of physical distancing — as he failed to do with Hillary Clinton four years ago. Whether he acknowledges the political reality that, while Biden might not be the senator’s perfect candidate, he at least cares about the same issues.