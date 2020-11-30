Guest Editorial: Biden must restore U.S. as a leader against global warming

The Trump administration's energy policy was simple and direct: Drill more, sell more, burn more while rolling back regulations through decisions that marginalized the effects of extracting and burning fossil fuels on public health. In fact, the administration is speeding up the issuance of oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in hopes of selling them off before President Donald Trump leaves office, despite clear evidence that the nation needs to reduce such production and instead invest in renewable energy. Fortunately, drilling in the refuge will face significant legal and market headwinds that may negate such maneuvers.

The first thing Biden needs to do is fulfill his promise to rejoin the 2015 Paris climate accord, which Trump jettisoned as "unfair" to the U.S. It was a spurious excuse to make it easier for the nation's — and the world's — oil and gas industries to continue to profit by extracting and selling fossil fuels. Notably, many of the corporations involved in the industry recognize the science — some, such as Exxon Mobil, knew decades ago but sought to squelch the information and spin knowingly false public narratives to sow public doubt about the findings of climate researchers.